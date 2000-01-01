In person
Which ceremony do I need to sign up for?
Notice – Madrid Graduation (12/11): Due to the RENFE strike, you can modify your registration to participate in the ceremony virtually or attend the Barcelona session, via the link we have sent you by email. The deadline to manage your option on the platform ends on Monday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. We recommend staying tuned to official UOC channels for any updates.
- Madrid 5 PM
- Madrid 8 PM
- Barcelona 12 PM
- Barcelona 5.30 PM
Madrid | Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío
Graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year in:
- the Faculty of Economics and Business
- the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
- the Faculty of Health Sciences
- the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Where
Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío, Madrid.
When
11/12/2026
Organizers
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.
Madrid | Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío
Graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year in:
- the Doctoral School
- the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- the Faculty of Law and Political Science
- the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
- the Faculty of Education
Where
Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío, Madrid.
When
11/12/2026
Organizers
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.
Barcelona | La Farga de L'Hospitalet
Graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year in:
- the Faculty of Economics and Business
- the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
- the Faculty of Health Sciences
- the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Where
La Farga, L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.
When
12/12/2026
Organizers
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.
Barcelona | La Farga de L'Hospitalet
Graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year in:
- the Doctoral School
- the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- the Faculty of Law and Political Science
- the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
- the Faculty of Education
Where
La Farga, L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.
When
12/12/2026
Organizers
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.