Campus

In person

Which ceremony do I need to sign up for?

If you graduated in academic year 2025/2026, register for the ceremony in the session that corresponds to your field of study. You may also attend it virtually.

Notice – Madrid Graduation (12/11): Due to the RENFE strike, you can modify your registration to participate in the ceremony virtually or attend the Barcelona session, via the link we have sent you by email. The deadline to manage your option on the platform ends on Monday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. We recommend staying tuned to official UOC channels for any updates.

12 November, 5 pm

Madrid | Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío

Graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year in:

  • the Faculty of Economics and Business
  • the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
  • the Faculty of Health Sciences
  • the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
graduation ceremonies uoc madrid

Where

Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío, Madrid.

When

11/12/2026

Organizers

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

12 November, 8 pm

Madrid | Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío

Graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year in:

  • the Doctoral School
  • the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
  • the Faculty of Law and Political Science
  • the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
  • the Faculty of Education
graduation ceremonies uoc mad

Where

Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío, Madrid.

When

11/12/2026

Organizers

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

12 December, 12 PM

Barcelona | La Farga de L'Hospitalet

Graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year in:

  • the Faculty of Economics and Business
  • the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
  • the Faculty of Health Sciences
  • the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Sign up
graduation ceremonies uoc barcelona

Where

La Farga, L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.

When

12/12/2026

Organizers

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

12 December, 5.30 pm

Barcelona | La Farga de L'Hospitalet

Graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year in:

  • the Doctoral School
  • the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
  • the Faculty of Law and Political Science
  • the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
  • the Faculty of Education
Sign up
graduation ceremonies uoc bcn

Where

La Farga, L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.

When

12/12/2026

Organizers

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.