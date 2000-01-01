Virtual ceremonies
Which ceremony do I need to sign up for?
Can't attend the graduation ceremony in person? Each ceremony is also available in a virtual format, with sessions in Catalan and Spanish. Check which session corresponds to your programme and the language in which it is held.
- 5 PM Session - Spanish
- 8 PM Session - Spanish
- 12 PM Session - Catalan
- 5:30 PM Session - Catalan
12 November, 5 pm
Virtual session | Spanish
Participating degrees at the ceremony:
- the Faculty of Economics and Business
- the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
- the Faculty of Health Sciences
- the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
12 November, 8 pm
Virtual session | Spanish
Participating degrees at this session:
- the Doctoral School
- the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- the Faculty of Law and Political Science
- the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
- the Faculty of Education
12 December, 12 PM
Virtual session | Catalan
Participating degrees at the ceremony:
- the Faculty of Economics and Business
- the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
- the Faculty of Health Sciences
- the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
12 December, 5.30 pm
Virtual session | Spanish
Participating degrees at the ceremony:
- the Doctoral School
- the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- the Faculty of Law and Political Science
- the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
- the Faculty of Education