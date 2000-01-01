Campus

Virtual ceremonies

Which ceremony do I need to sign up for?

Can't attend the graduation ceremony in person? Each ceremony is also available in a virtual format, with sessions in Catalan and Spanish. Check which session corresponds to your programme and the language in which it is held.
12 November, 5 pm

Virtual session | Spanish

Participating degrees at the ceremony:

  • the Faculty of Economics and Business
  • the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
  • the Faculty of Health Sciences
  • the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Sign up
virtual graduation ceremonies uoc madrid
12 November, 8 pm

Virtual session | Spanish

Participating degrees at this session:

  • the Doctoral School
  • the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
  • the Faculty of Law and Political Science
  • the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
  • the Faculty of Education
Sign up
virtual graduation ceremonies uoc mad
12 December, 12 PM

Virtual session | Catalan

Participating degrees at the ceremony:

  • the Faculty of Economics and Business
  • the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
  • the Faculty of Health Sciences
  • the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Sign up
virtual graduation ceremonies uoc barcelona
12 December, 5.30 pm

Virtual session | Spanish

Participating degrees at the ceremony:

  • the Doctoral School
  • the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
  • the Faculty of Law and Political Science
  • the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
  • the Faculty of Education
Sign up
virtual graduation ceremonies uoc bcn