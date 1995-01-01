Our journey
The UOC began its journey in the 1995/1996 academic year with a pioneering vision: to rethink how technology could become a key ally in offering a meaningful and relevant learning model.
Born in Catalonia, present worldwide
Our open, accessible community has grown over the years into a leading institution in the digital and educational spheres. Today, we operate internationally: in Spain, across Latin America (with centres in Mexico and Colombia) and in Europe (through leadership of the OpenEU alliance).
Knowing where we come from enables us to move forward and continue our mission to transform society and promote the common good.
Institutional commitment and living memory
Our journey is reflected through:
Institutional events
Showcasing our commitment to the university community and society. These include graduation ceremonies, honorary doctorate awards and inaugural lectures.