Leadership over time
Since its foundation in 1995, the UOC has been led by rectors dedicated to building a digital, innovative and inclusive university, and to creating an open space for dialogue, creativity and knowledge exchange.
UOC rectors
Institutional commitment to people and knowledge
Their terms of office have been key to strengthening our public mission, establishing us as an international benchmark in lifelong learning and advancing the digital transformation of education. With different approaches, all have shared a common purpose: transforming society through knowledge.