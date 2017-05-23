Gabriel Ferraté i Pascual (Reus, 1932 - Barcelona, 2024) founded the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and was its first rector (1995-2005).

He was an industrial engineer and agricultural expert. His professional, scientific and research activity focused on the fields of computer science, automation and robotics.

From 1968 he was Professor of Automation at the Barcelona School of Industrial Engineering (ETSEIB), and he was director of the school from 1969 to 1972.

From 1972 to 1994 he was rector of the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, with a break from 1976 to 1978, when he was appointed Director-General for Universities and Research and, later, Director-General for Science Policy of the Catalan Ministry of Education.

In 1994, he was commissioned by the Government of Catalonia to create a Catalan distance university; and, in 1995, going out on their own and with the internet still in its infancy, Ferraté and his team created what would be the world's first online university, the UOC.

"We wanted to break down the barriers of space and time with new technologies," he said. "It never even occurred to us to call it a distance university. We called it an open university. Our first motto was the university without distances." He was its rector until 2005.