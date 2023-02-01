He was honoured by the Government of Catalonia for the Promotion of University Research in 2001. He received the City of Barcelona Award for technological research in 2006, and the George Winter Award from the European Society for Biomaterials in 2013 for outstanding research contributions to the field. He has held the status of Fellow of Biomaterials Science and Engineering (FBSE), awarded by the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering, since 2004, and has been a member of the Royal Academy of Sciences and Arts of Barcelona since 2009.

He has also been vice-president of the European Society for Biomaterials (2005-2009), editor-in-chief of the Journal of Materials Science: Materials in Medicine (2007-2013), and a member of the editorial board of a number of other journals.

In 2025 he was awarded the UOC's Medal of Honour, in recognition of his work and dedication.