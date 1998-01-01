President of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya since December 2005 until April 2013, Chair in Communication at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, she has a PhD in Social Sciences, with a thesis entitled Comunicació i identitat. El cas de Televisió de Catalunya (Communication and Identity. The Case of Televisió de Catalunya), and is Professor of Communications in the University's Audiovisual Communications Faculty.

She has been Vice-President of the Institute of Catalan Studies' Catalan Communications Society (1995-2003), Vice-President of Research and Co-director of the PhD programme at the UOC (1999-2003), Vice-President of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute –IN3– (1998-2003), member of the Advisory Board on Telecommunications and the Information Society to the Catalan government's Department for Universities, Research and the Information Society (1998-2003) and President of the Catalan Summer University Foundation (2006-2007). She held the position of Director of Studies and Contents at the Catalan Radio and Television Corporation (1995-2002) and Ombudsman at El Punt (2004).

In the field of teaching, she has been Professor of Audiovisual System Structure at Barcelona Autonomous University (1995-1998), and Professor of Communication Theory at Ramon Llull University (1998-2003).

She has also been a member of the Board of Administration of the Catalan Radio and Television Corporation (2000-2004), member of the European Board of the European Association of Regional Television –CIRCOM Regional– (1988-1998) and member of the Council of the University of Perpignan's Cross-border French-Catalan Institute (since 2000).