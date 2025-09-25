FAQ
This year's graduation ceremonies will take place in on-site and online formats, and graduates whose academic records were finalized between 25 September 2025 and 24 September 2026 will be invited to attend. If your academic record was finalized after 24 September 2026, we will invite you to the graduation ceremonies in 2027.
Please note these guidelines:
- You can choose between attending in person and online.
- You will have to select the ceremony according to the city where it is to be held. Remember that the graduation ceremonies in Barcelona will be held in Catalan, and the ones in Madrid will be held in Spanish.
- Registration will remain open until the venue's capacity is reached.
- If you choose the in-person option, you can attend the graduation ceremony accompanied by a maximum of three guests. You will be seated together with fellow graduates from your academic year.
- If you choose the online option, you can actively participate in the ceremony with your fellow graduates from anywhere in the world.
The following sections provide you with answers to the most frequently asked questions about the graduation ceremonies.