Around mid-October you'll get an email with your username, password and instructions to register for this year's ceremonies. You can choose between Barcelona and Madrid, and in your preferred format: in person or online. After you register, you'll receive an email confirming your registration. Check your UOC email, your personal email (the address on record on the Virtual Campus) and your spam folder.

If you have chosen the on-site format, you will receive the entrance pass by email a few days before the ceremony, and you will use this for access to the venue hosting the ceremony. The entrance passes for your guests will be included in the same email.

If you have chosen to take part online, you will receive the link to connect and instructions to join in and participate actively.