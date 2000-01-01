Collection of graduation prints
- Rhythms
- Constellations
Discover nine rhythms
“Rhythms” is a series of nine digital works that explore, using abstract mappings, how knowledge is constructed and shared in our current learning ecosystems. Each composition is a network of interconnected nodes and organic forms, with some points derived from students' real geolocation data. They thus become visual metaphors for the flows of exchange and collaboration within the UOC community.
The pieces were created using programming and open-source tools, combining generative techniques and real-time digital drawing. Employing a non-figurative language, the images evoke knowledge that is living, collective and transforming. The absence of visual hierarchies and the richness of connections reflect the diversity of pathways and experiences, showing learning in a distributed and non-centralized manner. An open, dynamic and constantly moving process.
Learn about the creation process
Alba G. Corral
The creator of “Rhythms” is a visual artist, a code developer and an educator. Her work integrates creative programming and generative art to explore abstract narratives through digital media, prints, installations and audiovisual performances.
Her creations stand out for their organic forms, interconnected structures and expressive use of colour, generating visual landscapes in constant evolution. She combines generative systems with digital brush strokes generated in real time.
Print process guidance: Lluc Massagué
Constellations
Constellations is a digital artwork created by the Playmodes collective for the graduation ceremonies of the UOC's 30th anniversary. Each of these prints is unique and aims to be a metaphor for learning and the path of each student's learning over the course of their life: a path that is singular, multifaceted and unrepeatable.
Each print shows a number of points reflecting the positions of stars that could be seen on the day the UOC was founded, and through randomly selected digital algorithms traces a unique route that represents each personal learning pathway.
Learn about the creation process
Playmodes
The audiovisual research studio behind Constellations works with custom-built technologies. Their blend of creativity, software, and hardware results in transdisciplinary and unique works, distinguished by their innovative approach, attention to detail, and desire to tell stories. Passionate about art, music, science, code and nature, they love to experiment with new formats, work with open-source tools and collaborate with people from all parts.
In recent years, Playmodes has developed artistic projects worldwide, in New York, Prague, Madrid, São Paulo, Houston, Geneva, Berlin, Rome and London, and has received international awards in the field of digital art.
Print process guidance: Lluc Massagué