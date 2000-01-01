Campus

Commitment to culture

Find out about the latest cultural activities at the UOC: news, events, projects and ongoing initiatives.

  • We foster cultural engagement and forge links between the members of the UOC community and society.

  • We connect creativity and cultural action with the challenges we face today.

  • We promote open knowledge, interdisciplinarity and networked cooperation.
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News

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The poet and writer Maria Stepanova is the latest CCCB-UOC resident
News

The poet and writer Maria Stepanova is the latest CCCB-UOC resident

Stepanova, an exiled writer, is the sixth resident of an international programme that facilitates connections with renowned thinkers and local institutions, and the generation of joint projects [CA]

The writer Jeanette Winterson is awarded an honorary doctorate
News

The writer Jeanette Winterson is awarded an honorary doctorate

Considered one of the most influential British authors of the 21st century, Winterson received this highest of academic distinctions in recognition of her literary and academic contributions

UOC students take part in the Llum BCN festival with a light installation at the Can Jaumandreu site
News

UOC students take part in the Llum BCN festival with a light installation at the Can Jaumandreu site

The goal was to transport viewers via an illuminating experience in conversation with historical heritage [CA]

Call for entries for the 2026 Lletra Prize
News

Call for entries for the 2026 Lletra Prize

Submit your entry for the best digital project for Catalan literature and reading [CA]

The UOC opens an exhibition questioning the medical perspective on different types of sight
News

The UOC opens an exhibition questioning the medical perspective on different types of sight

This exhibition, at the UOC's site in Poblenou, Barcelona, will be open to the public for four months [CA]

The return of Vida al Final de la Vida, the festival destigmatizing how we deal with death
News

The return of Vida al Final de la Vida, the festival destigmatizing how we deal with death

The festival encompasses activities focusing on art, street performances, theatre, cinema, exhibitions, training and workshops [CA]

Highlights

"Evidentment", a new podcast on science and technology

The UOC and the Institute of Catalan Studies (IEC) have released 24 episodes of science communication in Catalan, featuring leading experts and their reflections on the major challenges of our times

Catch up on the Sala Beckett - UOC talk held following the performance of "Com vaig aprendre a conduir"

The conversation involved Paula Vogel, Marilia Samper and Maria Olivella, and was moderated by faculty member Adriana Nicolau

The students behind "Rebrot" explain how they created their light installation

Can Jaumandreu, a former textile factory in Barcelona's Poblenou district, was transformed for the 2026 Llum BCN festival

Listen to "Las Glosas"

Students at the Doctoral School have been participating in a new format of the Radio Primavera Sound podcast Punzadas Sonoras.

Events

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    Projects

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    International residencies

    International residencies

    A CCCB international residency programme, in collaboration with the UOC, which will bring nine thinkers and creators from around the world to Barcelona between 2024 and 2027.

    Lletra Prize

    Lletra Prize

    An award for the best digital project to promote reading and Catalan literature organized by the Prudenci Bertrana Foundation and the UOC.

    Llum BCN

    Llum BCN

    The UOC is taking part in Llum BCN 2026, Barcelona's light arts festival, with an installation created by students at the university working in collaboration with the artist Jorge Rivera.

    Evidentment

    Science and technology podcast Evidentment

    Evidentment is a popular science podcast in Catalan broadcast by the Institute of Catalan Studies and the UOC.

    The aVeus Choir

    The aVeus Choir

    aVeus is a project that combined art, research and innovation to create a synthetic choral voice using artificial intelligence, marking the UOC's thirtieth anniversary.

    Digital art and culture collection

    Digital art and culture collection

    The UOC is creating a collection of digital culture and art, with the involvement of leading artists including Playmodes and Alba G. Corral

    Exhibitions programme

    Exhibitions programme

    The university has opened an exhibition space on its Barcelona campus with a programme aimed at the university community and the general public. 

    Language and culture

    Language plan

    2025-2027

    Open-access publications

    Blogs

    Blogs produced by the UOC's faculties, teaching staff, researchers, projects and administrative departments.

    Academic journals

    The open-access digital journals produced by the UOC's faculties and research centres.

    Connected

    HacTe

    HacTe

    An arts, science and technology hub supported by leading Catalan institutions, to provide a global centre for research, training, communication, knowledge transfer and production in these fields.

    Campus de les Arts

    Campus de les Arts

    A platform that brings together different universities and higher education institutions that offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the arts.

    Vives Network

    Vives Network

    A non-profit institution that represents and coordinates the collective efforts of 22 universities in teaching, research, cultural activities and the promotion of the Catalan language.

    Culture Plan

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    The UOC 2025-2027 Culture Plan establishes culture as the fourth pillar of the university's mission and launches, for the first time, a dedicated cultural policy with an open, critical, and inclusive vision. Through a cross-disciplinary roadmap, the Plan promotes creativity, cultural rights, and local engagement, strengthening the University's role as an active agent for social change. As the result of a participatory process, this roadmap is designed to spark critical thinking and empower the entire UOC community.

    We encourage you to download the Plan and get involved. Remember, culture is something you create too!

    Would you like to get in touch?

    Write to cultura@uoc.edu

    Contact