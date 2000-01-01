Commitment to culture
Find out about the latest cultural activities at the UOC: news, events, projects and ongoing initiatives.
We foster cultural engagement and forge links between the members of the UOC community and society.
We connect creativity and cultural action with the challenges we face today.
- We promote open knowledge, interdisciplinarity and networked cooperation.
NewsShow more
The poet and writer Maria Stepanova is the latest CCCB-UOC resident
Stepanova, an exiled writer, is the sixth resident of an international programme that facilitates connections with renowned thinkers and local institutions, and the generation of joint projects [CA]
The writer Jeanette Winterson is awarded an honorary doctorate
Considered one of the most influential British authors of the 21st century, Winterson received this highest of academic distinctions in recognition of her literary and academic contributions
UOC students take part in the Llum BCN festival with a light installation at the Can Jaumandreu site
The goal was to transport viewers via an illuminating experience in conversation with historical heritage [CA]
Call for entries for the 2026 Lletra Prize
Submit your entry for the best digital project for Catalan literature and reading [CA]
The UOC opens an exhibition questioning the medical perspective on different types of sight
This exhibition, at the UOC's site in Poblenou, Barcelona, will be open to the public for four months [CA]
The return of Vida al Final de la Vida, the festival destigmatizing how we deal with death
The festival encompasses activities focusing on art, street performances, theatre, cinema, exhibitions, training and workshops [CA]
Highlights
"Evidentment", a new podcast on science and technology
The UOC and the Institute of Catalan Studies (IEC) have released 24 episodes of science communication in Catalan, featuring leading experts and their reflections on the major challenges of our times
Catch up on the Sala Beckett - UOC talk held following the performance of "Com vaig aprendre a conduir"
The conversation involved Paula Vogel, Marilia Samper and Maria Olivella, and was moderated by faculty member Adriana Nicolau
The students behind "Rebrot" explain how they created their light installation
Can Jaumandreu, a former textile factory in Barcelona's Poblenou district, was transformed for the 2026 Llum BCN festival
Listen to "Las Glosas"
Students at the Doctoral School have been participating in a new format of the Radio Primavera Sound podcast Punzadas Sonoras.
EventsSee more
ProjectsSee more
International residencies
A CCCB international residency programme, in collaboration with the UOC, which will bring nine thinkers and creators from around the world to Barcelona between 2024 and 2027.
Lletra Prize
An award for the best digital project to promote reading and Catalan literature organized by the Prudenci Bertrana Foundation and the UOC.
Llum BCN
The UOC is taking part in Llum BCN 2026, Barcelona's light arts festival, with an installation created by students at the university working in collaboration with the artist Jorge Rivera.
Science and technology podcast Evidentment
Evidentment is a popular science podcast in Catalan broadcast by the Institute of Catalan Studies and the UOC.
The aVeus Choir
aVeus is a project that combined art, research and innovation to create a synthetic choral voice using artificial intelligence, marking the UOC's thirtieth anniversary.
Digital art and culture collection
The UOC is creating a collection of digital culture and art, with the involvement of leading artists including Playmodes and Alba G. Corral.
Exhibitions programme
The university has opened an exhibition space on its Barcelona campus with a programme aimed at the university community and the general public.
Language and culture
Open-access publications
Blogs
Blogs produced by the UOC's faculties, teaching staff, researchers, projects and administrative departments.
Academic journals
The open-access digital journals produced by the UOC's faculties and research centres.
Connected
HacTe
An arts, science and technology hub supported by leading Catalan institutions, to provide a global centre for research, training, communication, knowledge transfer and production in these fields.
Campus de les Arts
A platform that brings together different universities and higher education institutions that offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the arts.
Vives Network
A non-profit institution that represents and coordinates the collective efforts of 22 universities in teaching, research, cultural activities and the promotion of the Catalan language.
Culture Plan
The UOC 2025-2027 Culture Plan establishes culture as the fourth pillar of the university's mission and launches, for the first time, a dedicated cultural policy with an open, critical, and inclusive vision. Through a cross-disciplinary roadmap, the Plan promotes creativity, cultural rights, and local engagement, strengthening the University's role as an active agent for social change. As the result of a participatory process, this roadmap is designed to spark critical thinking and empower the entire UOC community.
We encourage you to download the Plan and get involved. Remember, culture is something you create too!