Cultural projects
- CCCB Residency
- The aVeus Choir
- Lletra Prize
- Evidentment
- Llum BCN
- Digital art collection
- Exhibitions programme
CCCB Residency
The CCCB's international residency programme, in partnership with the UOC, is welcoming leading voices in thought and creation from all over the world to Barcelona between 2024 and 2027.
The participants have included renowned figures such as Eliane Brum, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Patricia Evangelista, Yásnaya Elena A. Gil and Patrick Radden Keefe.
The aVeus Choir
aVeus is a project that combined art, research and innovation to create a synthetic choral voice using artificial intelligence, marking the UOC's thirtieth anniversary.
The initiative brought participants from the university community together with the Axolot collective, artistic director Anna Ponces, choral director Carles Prat, and singer and composer Maria Arnal, and was directed conceptually and academically by the faculty member Irma Vilà.
Lletra Prize
The Lletra Prize, which has been presented by the Prudenci Bertrana Foundation and the UOC every year since 2001, recognizes projects that promote Catalan literature and reading in Catalan using digital tools, environments and media.
This prize is part of the Girona Literary Awards.
Science and technology podcast Evidentment
Evidentment is a popular science podcast in Catalan broadcast by the Institute of Catalan Studies and the UOC.
Over 24 episodes, top-level experts reflect on the great scientific, social and cultural challenges of our time.
The participants include journalist Mònica Terribas, philosopher Marina Garcés, doctors Salvador Macip, Jordi Camí and Josep Tabernero, and the president of the Institute of Catalan Studies, Teresa Cabré.
Llum BCN
The UOC is taking part in Llum BCN 2026, Barcelona's light arts festival, with an installation created by students at the university working in collaboration with the artist Jorge Rivera.
This involves a transformation of the old factory at Can Jaumandreu, now the UOC's campus in Poblenou, into a space for light, creation and artistic experimentation.
Digital art and culture collection
The UOC is creating a collection of digital culture and art, with the involvement of leading artists including Playmodes and Alba G. Corral.
An example of these creations is the collection of art prints that metaphorically represent the meaning of lifelong learning.
Exhibitions programme
The university has opened an exhibition space on its Barcelona campus with a programme aimed at the university community and the general public.
The programme includes events that bring together art, technology and contemporary thought, with exhibitions by established artists, residents and members of the community.
They include Constel·lacions [Constellations] by Playmodes; Live Coding: codi en viu ++, Invisible Voice by Mark Farid, and No miris, observa [Don't look, observe] by Zaida Vázquez.