The UOC: a university with mission and values
What is the UOC's mission?
At the UOC, we're guided by a clear purpose: to make quality higher education accessible and empower people to transform their lives and the world around them.
This purpose defines who we are – an open, inclusive university designed for every stage of life – and what we do: create opportunities for lifelong growth, offering learning pathways that match each person's aspirations and circumstances.
What are the UOC's values?
The values shared across the UOC community guide every decision we make and shape the way we interact with one another.
Commitment
We're dedicated to our common purpose, to people and to society. This is the foundation of all our decisions and actions.
Non-conformity
We explore new ways of thinking, learning and improving. We push ourselves to move forward, constantly.
Passion
We act with conviction, enthusiasm and dedication. We believe in our project and uphold its value.
Excellence
We aim to approach all our endeavours with the utmost quality and professionalism. We celebrate success and learn from our mistakes.
Kindness
We treat people, their ideas and their worlds with respect, openness and empathy. How we relate to one another also brings about change.