The UOC is committed to innovative, quality teaching, prestigious research, a rapid response to social demands for lifelong learning and effectiveness when conveying and disseminating knowledge to society, while strengthening the links with the social, cultural and economic reality of Catalonia.

The University aims to continue to act as a benchmark for quality and a factor in the transformation of the university system through ongoing innovation in methods, resources, learning tools and the role of university faculty.

Thus, the UOC seeks to ensure that it has an academic team comprised of the best professionals in the field of university teaching and research, who, besides being leading lights in their area of expertise, are also experts in online teaching and in the strategic use of digital technologies. They are able to work in networks while maintaining a commitment to the objectives of both the University and the faculty or centre they form part of.