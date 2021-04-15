Continuous improvement is at the heart of our strategy. As a result, we structure our quality policy around an integrated system that follows the four stages of the improvement cycle: plan, execute, evaluate and act.

This rigour is backed by the leading quality assurance agencies. For instance, the certification of our internal quality assurance system, awarded on 15 April 2021 following a successful external assessment by AQU Catalunya. Furthermore, the university's institutional accreditation, granted on 1 March 2022 by Spain's Council of Universities, authorizes the accreditation of all official bachelor's and master's degree programmes coordinated by the UOC.