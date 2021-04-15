Quality
At the UOC, we are firmly committed to quality, striving to achieve excellence in education services, training and organizational processes, while always ensuring the highest standards of academic rigour.
Certifications
Continuous improvement is at the heart of our strategy. As a result, we structure our quality policy around an integrated system that follows the four stages of the improvement cycle: plan, execute, evaluate and act.
This rigour is backed by the leading quality assurance agencies. For instance, the certification of our internal quality assurance system, awarded on 15 April 2021 following a successful external assessment by AQU Catalunya. Furthermore, the university's institutional accreditation, granted on 1 March 2022 by Spain's Council of Universities, authorizes the accreditation of all official bachelor's and master's degree programmes coordinated by the UOC.