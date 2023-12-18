According to the Royal Decree 640/2021, to obtain institutional accreditation the centres have to have certified the implementation of their IQAS and have the 50% of their bachelor's degree programmes and the 50% of their master's degree programmes accredited. On 1 March 2022, the UOC is granted Institutional Accreditation by the University Council (Consejo de Universidades), which entails the accreditation of all the official bachelor's degrees and master's degrees coordinated by the UOC for a period of six years, renewable once.

The figure below shows the structure of the current Internal Quality Assurance System: