Quality Policy
The UOC's Quality Policy was approved on 9th December 2025. Aligned with the institution's mission, vision and values, it underlines the commitment of the organization's senior management to the design, implementation, review and improvement of the Internal Quality Assurance System, the tool that supports the UOC's strategy.
For any quality policy to be a success, the following basic principles must first be observed:
01
Quality as a strategic pillar.
To have a quality plan that forms part of institutional strategy, establishes the strategic objectives linked to quality management and ensures the application of the principles defined in this policy.
02
Rigour and evidence-based continuous improvement:
To foster a culture of quality in all areas of the organization's activity, based on rigour, continuous improvement and systematic analysis of data for decision-making so as to achieve excellence in academic activity and administration.
03
Commitment to stakeholders:
To incorporate the vision of internal and external stakeholders in the processes of continuous improvement, involving the university community and guaranteeing transparency and accountability.
04
Commitment to talent as a driver of quality:
To guarantee the recognition,training and continuous development of all the people who are part of the university in order to pursue excellence in teaching, research and administration.
05
High-impact programmes:
To design and develop programmes aimed at excellence that anticipate and respond to social challenges and the demands of the labour market, and ensure compliance with current legislation in accordance with the ESG quality criteria established by the EHEA framework and agencies.
06
Inclusive and innovative educational model:
To ensure that the university's educational model responds to its mission and vision, fostering inclusion and innovation in teaching, ensuring academic integrity and facilitating the digital transformation of education.
07
Scientific excellence and integrity:
To pursue scientific excellence and integrity, ensuring compliance with codes of ethics, fostering open science and the assessment of research on the strength of its quality and impact.
08
Research with impact:
To foster research, knowledge transfer and thempromotion of culture globally, so that, through international cooperation and by attracting talent, aimed at accomplishing research missions, meeting global challenges and contributing to sustainability and innovation, with an effective return and impact on people, the region and the productive cultural sector.
09
Efficiency and agility of the organizational model:
To optimize administrative processes and improve agility, operational performance and efficiency, guaranteeing a quality service appropriate to the needs of internal and external.