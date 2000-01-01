Satisfaction results
As well as student satisfaction measurement mechanisms (included in the Internal Quality Assurance System Manual, Process PS10 - Ascertain the stakeholders' perception), the UOC produces regular reports to:
- Communicate them at all levels: classroom, subject, programme, faculty and University.
- Provide support to continuous improvement, incorporating the results into the degree monitoring process.
- Disseminate the results to all the interest groups.
These reports are sent to all academic and administrative managers to help them take decisions to improve the quality of the degrees. Students can also ask for the reports that they request through their representative body, namely the student committees. Our internal tools and processes guarantee the confidentiality of the replies received.
- What do students think?
- What do professors think?
- What do PhD students think?
- What do PhD professors think?
With a 100% online methodology, the UOC measures the satisfaction of the students regarding:
With a 100% online methodology, the UOC records the assessment of collaborating lecturers of the teaching and activity in the subjects taught each semester.
With a 100% online methodology, the UOC measures the satisfaction of the students regarding: