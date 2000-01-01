Campus

Satisfaction results

As well as student satisfaction measurement mechanisms (included in the Internal Quality Assurance System Manual, Process PS10 - Ascertain the stakeholders' perception), the UOC produces regular reports to:

  1. Communicate them at all levels: classroom, subject, programme, faculty and University.
  2. Provide support to continuous improvement, incorporating the results into the degree monitoring process.
  3. Disseminate the results to all the interest groups.

These reports are sent to all academic and administrative managers to help them take decisions to improve the quality of the degrees. Students can also ask for the reports that they request through their representative body, namely the student committees. Our internal tools and processes guarantee the confidentiality of the replies received.

With a 100% online methodology, the UOC measures the satisfaction of the students regarding:

Motivations and expectations regarding the training programme are collected and satisfaction with the information and enrolment process assessed. [Questionnaire] [See data by degree]

 

Satisfaction is recorded by subject, teaching, learning resources and the assessment system at the end of each semester. [Questionnaire] [See data by degree]

 

Satisfaction with the University and the programme studied is recorded at the end of the academic year. [Questionnaire]

 

With a 100% online methodology, the UOC records the assessment of collaborating lecturers of the teaching and activity in the subjects taught each semester.

 

 

With a 100% online methodology, the UOC measures the satisfaction of the students regarding:

Level of satisfaction of PhD students with the teaching received and overall Programme

Motivations and expectations regarding public information, online learning environment, teaching activities, thesis supervision, as well as general satisfaction with PhD programme for each academi year. [See data by PhD]

 

With a 100% online methodology, the UOC records the assessment of PhD Professors' satisfaction degree in regard to their thesis supervision tasks throughout the acadedemic year. [See data by PhD]

 