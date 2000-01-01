Performance and satisfaction indicators

Accountability is a public service commitment to society as a whole:

Our administrators must manage our resources as efficiently as possible.

must manage our resources as efficiently as possible. Universities must continuously assess and enhance the quality of their degree programmes.

must continuously assess and enhance the quality of their degree programmes. Prospective students deserve excellent courses and programmes.

deserve excellent courses and programmes. Society as a whole benefits from the professionals and researchers we educate.

The indicators are the results that the university has for analysing and assessing its activity and level of achievement established in each of its fields of action. These are the mechanisms that universities have for monitoring degrees and producing a value assessment of the degree, established as a reflection from an academic perspective of how the degree functions.