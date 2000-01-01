Employment opportunities
Only by ascertaining students’ and graduates’ satisfaction levels as regards their educational experience and understanding markets’ expectations and needs are we able to improve the degrees we offer and thus increase our contribution to society. To this end, the UOC is an active participant in different projects in Catalonia, Spain and Europe. The aim is to analyse current students, recent graduates and alumni who have been working for more than three years to assess their satisfaction levels and the impact their studies have in the labour market and in society at large.
The results of these studies allow universities to make decisions based on indicators to ensure the courses and guidance services offered and the training activities designed respond to the demands and needs of society and the professional world.
Below we present a selection of the most representative and prestigious studies the UOC has participated in:
Current students
Scope: Catalan-speaking regions.
Focus group: students enrolled on official bachelor's degree and university master's degree programmes at the 20 participating public and private universities.
1st issue: 2016 (biannual).
Last updated: 2022.
Study in progress: 3rd issue (2020-2022).
Objectives: generate a solid knowledge base that provides data and common analysis results to the universities in the Vives Network of Universities regarding students' characteristics and their satisfaction with the university and its teaching, fostering the development of university policies from an equity viewpoint.
Methodology: online survey.
For more information: Via Universitària.
Published reports (2020-2022):
Recent graduates
Scope: Catalonia
Focus group: students who have recently graduated with bachelor's degrees and university master's degrees.
1st issue: 2015 (annual).
Last updated: 2021.
Study in progress: 7th issue (2021)
Objectives: the survey provides common indicators for improving courses in terms of satisfaction with the teaching and learning, services and facilities, personal impact that it has had on the student, etc.
Methodology: online survey.
For further information: AQU - Recent graduates satisfaction survey.
Track the UOC data: EUC data
Published reports (2021):
- Satisfaction of graduates from Catalan universities (2018-2020 cohorts) (available in Catalan)
Scope: Catalonia.
Focus group: graduates with bachelor's degrees, university master's degrees and doctoral degrees (equivalent to 1st and 2nd cycle of the previous university system) who entered the labour market three years ago. All public and private universities in the Catalan university system are represented.
1st issue: 2001 (triennial)
Last updated: 2021.
Study in progress: 7th issue (2021-2023).
Objectives:
- To adjust supply and demand: employment rate, suitability rate, stability rate, salary.
- To design the learning proposal: skills acquired regarding those in demand, functions, branch of economic activity, practicum design, type of businesses.
- Guidance services: work while studying and subsequent adaptation, factors regarding hiring and professional improvement, skills acquired, etc.
Methodology: online and phone survey.
For further information: AQU - Graduates' perspective.
Track the UOC data: EUC data
Published reports (2020):
SUC:
UOC:
Scope: Catalonia
Focus group: manufacturing companies; primary and secondary school teachers; government; and the health sector.
1st issue: 2014 (one-off).
Last updated: 2021.
Study in progress: 2nd issue (2020-2023).
Objectives: ascertain employers' perceptions concerning recent graduates' skills and university training. The aim is for universities to be able to develop policies for improving the university system as regards the academic offering and the formative programmes, and align university education more closely with labour market needs.
Methodology: online and phone survey.
For further information: AQU - Employers survey.
Published reports (2017-2019):
- Recent graduates' employability and skills: the opinion of companies and institutions (available in Catalan).