Quality Seals
Check the quality seals granted by AQU Catalunya for the official bachelor's degrees and university master's degrees of the UOC.
For further details on the quality of UOC programmes, visit the Estudis Universitaris de Catalunya (EUC) portal, where you can access AQU Catalunya reports on the quality of individual programmes.
Similarly, you can access the quality reports on programmes from across Europe, including the UOC's, published by EQAR (the European Quality Assurance Register, which includes quality agencies that have met the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the EHEA) on its Database of External Quality Assurance Results (DEQAR).