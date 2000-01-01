Design of the degrees
The project for implementing an official degree programme adapted to the EHEA consists of four clearly differentiated stages, shown on the Internal Quality Assurance System Manual's process map.
PO01
Define the course offering
PO02
Design official programmes
The UOC has designed and rolled out these internal processes to assure the highest quality standards within the framework for the verification, monitoring, modification and accreditation of recognised university degrees.
Responsible bodies
The programme design process involves the following bodies, which must ensure the quality of the proposals from the start:
|Body
|Responsibilities
|Course Committee
|Creation of the proposal
|Planning and Quality Office
|Specialist assessment of the quality of the proposals
Consistency Assurance
|Executive Board
|Assessment and approval of the report to apply for the degree
Assurance of consistency between the UOC's courses
Procedure
The UOC protocol used to design programmes adapted to the EHEA, defined in processes PO01 and PO02 of the Internal Quality Assurance System Manual, is summarized in the following chart: