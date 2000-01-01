Campus

Design of the degrees

The project for implementing an official degree programme adapted to the EHEA consists of four clearly differentiated stages, shown on the Internal Quality Assurance System Manual's process map.

PO01

Define the course offering

PO02

Design official programmes

The UOC has designed and rolled out these internal processes to assure the highest quality standards within the framework for the verification, monitoring, modification and accreditation of recognised university degrees.

Responsible bodies

The programme design process involves the following bodies, which must ensure the quality of the proposals from the start:
BodyResponsibilities
Course CommitteeCreation of the proposal
Planning and Quality OfficeSpecialist assessment of the quality of the proposals
Consistency Assurance
Executive BoardAssessment and approval of the report to apply for the degree
Assurance of consistency between the UOC's courses

Procedure

The UOC protocol used to design programmes adapted to the EHEA, defined in processes PO01 and PO02 of the Internal Quality Assurance System Manual, is summarized in the following chart:

Definition and design of the training offer

Quality_Infography_OF_Design