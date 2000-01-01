Monitoring and improvement of the degrees
Within the framework for the validation, monitoring, modification and accreditation of recognised university degree programmes, the UOC must regularly monitor and review the programmes it offers, to ensure that they fulfil their objectives and meet the needs of students and society.
This review is organized based on the following standards:
- The quality of the study programme
- The relevance of the public information
- The efficacy of the internal quality assurance system
- The suitability of the teaching staff on the programme
- The efficacy of learning support systems
- The quality of the programme outcomes.
The monitoring process must facilitate the continuous improvement of the programme.
Responsible bodies
The programme monitoring process involves the coordinated participation of various parties. They include:
|Body
|Responsibilities
|Deans
|Periodically draw up the centre monitoring report (of the faculties) with participation by the relevant stakeholders.
Validate the programme improvement plans proposed by the programme directors.
As a result of the assessment carried out during the monitoring of the centre, propose an annual improvement plan and carry out the relevant monitoring and evaluation.
|Programme directors
|Periodically draw up the programme monitoring report with participation from stakeholders.
As a result of the assessment carried out during the monitoring of the programme, propose an annual improvement plan and carry out the relevant monitoring and evaluation.
|Coordinating professors
|Monitor and evaluate the courses and propose appropriate improvements.
|Planning and Quality department
|Define and provide the faculties with criteria and guidelines, support, instruments and the outcomes of the programmes.
Compile the changes in the structure of the programme of study requested through the monitoring reports and transfer them to the PO02 "Design official programmes" so that when they affect the report, the relevant amendments are made.
Compile improvement actions and convey them to the Executive Board and the Quality Committee.
|Executive Board
|Plan and allocate resources to carry out the improvement plans identified.
Establish the prioritization criteria for improvement plans in accordance with the quality strategy and policy.
|Quality Committee
|Approve the improvement plans, improvement actions and their prioritization.
Procedure
The following diagram summarizes the UOC's programme monitoring protocol, as specified in PO07 of the internal quality assurance system manual: