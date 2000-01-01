Within the framework for the validation, monitoring, modification and accreditation of recognised university degree programmes, the UOC must regularly monitor and review the programmes it offers, to ensure that they fulfil their objectives and meet the needs of students and society.

This review is organized based on the following standards:

The quality of the study programme The relevance of the public information The efficacy of the internal quality assurance system The suitability of the teaching staff on the programme The efficacy of learning support systems The quality of the programme outcomes.

The monitoring process must facilitate the continuous improvement of the programme.