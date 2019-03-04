Unequal inclusion

The internet is the most commonly used job-seeking resource in Spain for people of all levels of education – 25% of internet users are online for this purpose – as well as being the most popular route to access professional profile-enhancing educational resources. In terms of population sectors, young women aged between 16 and 24 are the group most likely to use the internet to find work (34%, compared to 29% of young men of the same age), followed by women aged between 25 and 54 (31%, compared to 28% of men). This gender trend is reversed when it comes to the over-55s: the percentage of men who use the internet to look for work (8%) is double that of women (4%). In terms of education, the internet is the route people generally choose to look for work regardless of their level of education.

Digital inclusion data for Spain indicates figures that are slightly higher than the European Union average across all age groups and levels of education (with the exception of young men and women over the age of 55). The unemployment rates observed in Spain, however, are dramatically higher than the European average – among young Spaniards, for example, the unemployment rate is 48%, while in the EU it stands at 20%. This “shows us that a high rate of digital inclusion does not automatically ensure equal opportunities to greater economic prosperity”, stated Arroyo.

Another of the study’s findings is that the internet fails to promote lifelong learning among the elderly and those with lower levels of education, nor does it improve the skills base for people with medium or lower levels of education. However, the researcher stressed, conversely, it “creates a multiplier effect with regard to the acquisition of knowledge among highly-skilled individuals”.

This demonstrates that “inequalities related to gender, education and age are transferred to employment-associated internet uses, replicating the power dynamics we find in all areas of society”, concluded Arroyo.