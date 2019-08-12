11 benefits of travelling solo

Travelling solo has ceased to be an eccentricity and is fast becoming an option that even contributes to our personal wellbeing. According to various experts at the UOC, this new trend is gaining ground thanks to both the socio-demographic changes that society has undergone in recent decades and the greater ease provided by technology.

Pablo Díaz, a professor with the Faculty of Economics and Business at the UOC, believes that the rise in solo travellers is a "dynamic of the times we're living in"; not only do we travel more, but the values associated with this type of travel ("challenge, freedom of movement, flexibility, self-learning and the possibility of meeting new people") are also on the rise. Besides this, social media has made it easier to share and spread the word about these types of solo experiences.

An added bonus to all of this is the fact that the price of solo accommodation and mobility options, traditionally more expensive, has fallen. "Now that people can choose dates with greater flexibility and the market is adapting its offer to match this new niche, prices are dropping", Díaz claimed.

Lluís Garay, Faculty of Economics and Business professor and director of the university master's degree programme in Corporate Social Responsibility gives another reason for this increase in solo travel. He maintains that the reasons to travel that have most grown in popularity in recent years, "such as those related to sport, mountains or even to self-knowledge", favour precisely travelling solo. A good example is the Camino de Santiago, which is a blend of all three. Garay points to the "socio-demographic changes of recent decades" as being primarily responsible for this new trend. Aspects such as ageing, the crisis of traditional family models and female empowerment have quite a lot to do with it. "It's also easy to understand why a single person with a medium to high income and enough holiday allowance has opportunities that other profiles don't have", the UOC professor added.