The behaviour of mortality is different in men and women

During the century analysed, the overall trend in the number of homicide victims followed the trend in the number of male homicide victims. However, when the number of murdered women was compared with the overall trend, the two did not track each other so closely. “Male and female victimization followed different trends during several periods. This gives a variable gender gap in homicide victimization in Spain over time”, Linde remarked.

The ratio between male and female homicide victims narrowed between the early 20th century and the early 21st century. In the 1910s, 7-9 men were killed for every woman, in the late 1960s, it fell to 2.7 men for every women and, in the early 2010s, it was less than 2 men per woman.

Another noteworthy result is that, while male victimization decreased after the mid-1980s, female victimization increased. “This is interesting because during this period most countries in our region show a decrease in homicide victimization in general after the 1960s, including female victimization”, the expert underscored.

Before the 1960s

The study shows that there is an increase in the number of women who were killed during the 1910s, a drop during the 1920s and a spike during the 1930s, up until the Spanish Civil War. After the war, homicides fell steadily until they reached their lowest ever values in the early 1960s. “The analysis shows a consistent upward trend from the early 20th century, with dips during the two dictatorships that ruled the country between 1923 and 1930 and between 1939 and 1975. The lower death rates during these years are probably due to the restrictions on personal freedom”, the researcher suggested.

To conclude, the article raises a considerable number of questions because many more analyses can be performed on the data compiled. “I have published these data now for reasons of research ethics, so that other colleagues can use them in future studies”, Linde said.

Reference paper

Linde, A. Female Homicide Victimization in Spain from 1910 to 2014: the Price of Equality?. European Journal on Criminal Policy and Research (2019). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10610-019-09427-1

