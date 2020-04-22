Consulting with experts to address mobility issues in a neighbourhood and devising solutions for improving the quality of life of a community of patients are just two activities that might take place at a so-called science shop, where research and society have the opportunity to pool their efforts to meet social demands. In keeping with this initiative, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is working on a European project aiming to help professors include participatory research and knowledge co-creation in their teaching.

The project, titled Curriculum Innovation through Research with Communities: Learning Circles of Educators and Technology, or CIRCLET for short, is being coordinated by Queen's University Belfast and is set to unfold over the next three years. Pastora Martínez Samper, the UOC's Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation, said: "We want to make it easier for our faculty to integrate knowledge co-creation into our programmes."

Opportunities to boost dialogue between science and society have been sprouting up for years across Europe, with a view to transferring knowledge to citizens and tackling real issues. Nadja Gmelch, director of Open Knowledge Projects in Globalization and Cooperation at the UOC, confirmed: "Thanks to our participation in this project, we'll have the chance to work with some of Europe's most accomplished and experienced science shops, such as those created by Queen's University Belfast and Vrije Universiteit Brussel."

CIRCLET is focused on equipping university professors with the tools and skills required to adapt their programmes of study to offer students new opportunities to take part in community-engaged research and learning. Martínez Samper went on to say: "The UOC is committed to increasing the social impact of its research and to instilling global competencies in its students through the addition and strengthening of knowledge co-creation processes involving social stakeholders."