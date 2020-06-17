What should classrooms and virtual environments look like when the schools go back?

Classroom and online education

In regard to teaching tools, the researchers propose using devices such as tablets or portable desks, so that students can work anywhere. The decalogue’s authors advocate blended learning, both in the classroom and online, incorporating the use of digital technology as a day-to-day educational practice.

“Ideally, we should balance online work so as not to overload teachers or students, and classroom time that fosters communication and dialogue, as well as tasks that are most difficult to carry out alone at home,” said Bautista.

This means the children having digital access both in the classroom and at home, which is not always possible. “This is something that should concern the Administration, because, even though teachers and schools are ready for this, these proposals will be of no use if the students do not have access to these devices,” he stressed.

The Smart Classroom Project researchers also advise taking advantage of this new situation to foster students’ self-regulation; that is, teachers help, moderate and supervise, but the students learn by themselves and develop self-regulation skills. This means that they take responsibility for much of the learning process.

A new type of learning, beyond the pandemic

Although the measures came about in the context of the current pandemic, the authors also think they will serve when the health crisis is over. “This need to rethink the space can also be a good opportunity to rethink our approach to learning, so this reflection serves not just as a response to the current emergency,” said Bautista.

The Smart Classroom Project is one of the finalists of SpinUOC 2020, an annual entrepreneurship programme promoted by the UOC’s Hubbik platform, the final of which is set to take place on 1 October. Along with Guillermo Bautista, the team consists of University of Barcelona professors Anna Escofet and Marta López, and María Casanovas, professor and technical advisor on education and learning space design.

The Universities and Research Department in the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Business and Knowledge has given the green light to funding for the Smart Classroom project as part of its Innovators 2019 programme, which receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The programme looks to transfer knowledge and generate value from the projects developed by innovators spending time at Catalan research and innovation centres.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) are helping 21st-century global societies to overcome pressing challenges by studying the interactions between ICT and human activity, with a specific focus on e-learning and e-health. Over 400 researchers and 48 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and three research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), the eLearn Center (eLC) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and open knowledge serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information:research.uoc.edu.