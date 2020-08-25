Waital, the app that lets you buy what you see in a film

Turning what viewers see in a film into an unprecedented buying experience will very soon be possible with the Waital app. The mobile app is the brainchild of Jose Antonio García Pamplona, a student on the UOC's Executive MBA in Digital Business programme. The idea to bring brands into contact with the viewers who see their products in films was good enough to earn it a spot as a finalist in SpinUOC, the University's annual entrepreneurship programme promoted by the Hubbik platform.

The seed for Waital was planted in García Pamplona's mind by his desire to focus his efforts on a final master's degree project that had practical applications and that would not end up forgotten in a drawer. He was dead set on working on a project that had every chance of becoming "a reality". "The idea," he explained, "came about when I was studying for my doctoral in Multimedia Engineering; because of time issues, I had to drop the project, which focused on adding advertising to a film".

His final master's degree project for the UOC has not only enabled him to pick up where he left off; it has made him a SpinUOC finalist, although the winners will not be announced until 1 October. The app's concept of introducing advertising bears no relation to the traditional advertising model, which is what makes Waital so different. The advertising in no way interrupts the viewing of a film; the app simply "shows the elements in the film that you can buy". In essence, this means that the purchasing details on things like clothes or shoes, or even for the locations (for holidays or hospitality) and services, that appear while you are watching the film will be available on the new mobile app.