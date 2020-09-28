Collaboration

One of the UOC's first research and innovation collaborations with Castelldefels Municipal Council involved the creation of augmented and virtual reality exhibition materials for the Cova del Rinoceront (Rhinoceros Cave) archaeological exhibition. These immersive technology projects were generated by the UOC spin-off Immersium Studio, which developed audiovisual products to showcase the excavation work carried out by the researchers, thereby enabling the animals found to be recreated and exhibited. Immersium Studio is based in the Research, Development and Technological Innovation (RDIT) building set up inside the Castelldefels Technology Park as an incubator for technology companies.

Strategic plan

Castelldefels Municipal Council will manage this programme through its Economic and Employment Promotion Department, with the UOC's Knowledge Transfer & Entrepreneurship unit at UOC R&I acting on behalf of the University. This unit is responsible for coordinating the University's strategic plan for knowledge transfer, which provides the framework for the collaboration signed with Castelldefels. Approved by the Government of Catalonia, the UOC's Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER) came into effect in 2016 with a budget of more than €1.5 million, half of which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and half by the University. PETER consists of five core areas of activity for completion by 2021: to foster collaboration with the local business community and target R&I activities to respond to the needs of society; to emphasize the value and market the results of research and innovation in order to generate economic and social impact; to foster entrepreneurship within society; to promote a culture for the transfer and diffusion of R&I results; and to work towards the ongoing improvement of the UOC's Knowledge Transfer & Entrepreneurship unit as a benchmark for quality.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) are helping 21st-century global societies to overcome pressing challenges by studying the interactions between ICT and human activity, with a specific focus on e-learning and e-health. Over 400 researchers and 48 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and three research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), the eLearn Center (eLC) and the eHealth Center (eHC).