SocialBlock: technology that could improve data security in smart cities

Research into smart cities is on the rise. These urban areas are defined as using technologies (the Internet of Things, sensors, drones and big data) to improve people's quality of life. Today a number of such projects are underway on a small scale, but these are expected to cover whole urban regions in the future.

This is where data management and access come in. According to Víctor García Font, researcher with the K-riptography and Information Security for Open Networks (KISON) group at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), and at the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications: "In smart cities it's easier for the bodies that promote data management rules to force providers to follow certain rules on how to process the data they gather".

In a study published in Journal of Parallel and Distributed Computing, García Font puts forward a model for managing data security and control in this type of city, which would also be adapted to serve any social media network or communication platform.

The scientist has designed SocialBlock, an architecture for creating user-centric data management applications. With this new design, data storage and management are decentralized to reduce the current dependency on service providers and return control over data to the actors involved in communication.

Examples of this type of data management are citizen complaint forms and emergency notification systems. García Font said: "The key to decentralized management is that it's the generator of the data (very often the citizen) who controls them and can store them and decide who to disclose them to."

Furthermore, decentralization prevents the issues entailed in the current centralized data management model. Bringing it all together in a single server increases the risk of a collapse making the data unusable. It is also more vulnerable to theft of the data of millions of people by individuals or organized groups.