Terrassa, an example of public water management to counter the vulnerability caused by the first wave of COVID-19

COVID-19 has triggered a serious health crisis with social and economic repercussions that have had a particular impact on the most vulnerable sectors of society. During the lockdown imposed as a result of the first wave of coronavirus, the Spanish Government placed a ban on cutting off water and power supplies to private homes, also proposing the option of deferring payment of outstanding bills without incurring interest. Some cities, however, took a step further. Researchers from the Urban Transformation and Global Change Laboratory (TURBA Lab) at the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) Mar Satorras and Hug March, the latter also a professor at the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business, together with David Saurí from the Department of Geography at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, have analysed the case of Terrassa. In this city, water management has recently been remunicipalized, with the council injecting €500,000 into the water bill and also setting out to ensure a water supply for people with no legal access to housing. According to the case study, these exceptional measures are among the first of their kind in Catalonia and Spain, and show the possibilities opened up by the new public operators created after the most recent remunicipalization processes to guarantee universal access to water. The research has been published in the book Public Water and Covid-19: Dark Clouds and Silver Linings which brings together best practices and lessons learned in public water management during the first few months of the pandemic.

The study has contributed to the current debate on the need to remunicipalize the operation of public water services, a debate that is of importance around the world but particularly in Spain, where 63% of water is supplied by private operators, and in Catalonia, where, for example, nine out of ten consumers in the Barcelona metropolitan area depend on water supplied by companies owned by the AGBAR group.

Mar Satorras said: "The case of Terrassa is interesting due to the fact that the water service was restructured in 2016 through a remunicipalization process, and so it helps us to understand how these new public services respond to challenges such as COVID-19. We have looked at two ambitious strategies implemented by the new public water operator (Taigua) and the supporting structures, such as the Terrassa Water Observatory (OAT), an innovative vehicle for public participation created to define policies and guide the strategic decisions that affect the municipal water supply."

The research led by the UOC team, which analysed documents and conducted interviews with councillors, functionaries and members of neighbourhood groups, shows that Terrassa's reaction to the crisis went above and beyond the initiatives rolled out at the national level. While large cities such as Seville, the municipalities in the Barcelona Metropolitan Area supplied by the company Aigües de Barcelona, and neighbouring cities such as Sabadell only offered the option of interest-free deferment of water bills for up to six months, a measure that is, in any case, recommended by national and regional legislation, Terrassa City Council announced that it would allocate €500,000 to reducing water bills during the second quarter of 2020. These reductions were in addition to the discount offered by the Catalan water cycle operator, the Catalan Water Agency (ACA), which reduced the fixed fee by 50% for all users and up to 100% for the most vulnerable households (the so-called zero subsidised fee).

Satorras said: "It is important to highlight that the ACA's fixed fee discount applied to all the municipalities, but the discount offered in Terrassa to the variable cost – the part that depends on consumption – was not at all widely applied. As such, it represents a remarkable effort to offer more affordable water, an initiative that, according to the civil servants involved, was made possible thanks to the fact that, as Taigua is a public operator, they had first-hand knowledge of its finances."