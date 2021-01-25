Researcher Diana Roig-Sanz, ICREA research professor

Diana Roig-Sanz, leader of the UOC's Global Literary Studies (GlobaLS) research group, specialized in the study of the history of literature from a global perspective, has been made an ICREA senior research professor. The researcher adds this recognition to the European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grant she received in 2018 to develop her research on the impact of Ibero-American literary networks and their cultural mediators on the European and non-European social and cultural history of the first half of the 20th century.

This appointment "is a recognition of the work done by our research group in the use of cutting-edge technology to analyse cultural transformation processes from a transnational, decentred perspective, with the goal of advancing theoretical reflection on global literary studies," explained the UOC researcher. Not only is Roig-Sanz part of the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and Faculty of Arts and Humanities, she has also been recognized by the Spanish Ramón y Cajal programme.

Roig-Sanz coordinates the project "Social Networks of the Past: Mapping Hispanic and Lusophone Literary Modernity, 1898-1959" (MapModern), whose goal is to counterargue the idea that modernity was built by a number of innovative centres that were then imitated by other peripheral centres. The project combines computational methods and quantitative and qualitative big data analysis, with input from cultural and literary history, and studies on the sociology of translation, gender issues and cinema.

Diana Roig Sanz holds a PhD in Hispanic Studies from the University of Barcelona and in Human Arts and Sciences from the University of Aix-Marseille. During the 2017/18 academic year, she was visiting researcher at Oxford University's Oxford Internet Institute, and she has also undertaken research stays at the École Normale Supérieure de París, the Sorbonne University, the Catholic University of Leuven, the University of Amsterdam, and La Sapienza in Rome. Roig-Sanz is a regular speaker at many congresses within her field of research; among them, she has been invited to be the keynote speaker at the European Association of Digital Humanities' forthcoming congress, which will be held in September 2021.