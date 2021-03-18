Perceived poor water quality and living with children influence our preference for drinking bottled water at home

Drinking water at home is something we do almost automatically as part of our daily lives. The water we consume may come straight from the tap, we may buy it bottled, or it may have been processed by a domestic filtration system. But what are the reasons behind our decision to opt for one or other of these sources for our drinking water?

A group of researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and the Barcelona Institute of Regional and Metropolitan Studies (IERMB) have been investigating just that in a study that highlights a perception of poor-quality tap water, the lack of a domestic water filtration system and the presence of children in a household as the primary factors that lead consumers to drink bottled water.

In 2018, some 2.6 billion litres of bottled water were consumed nationwide in Spain, with the coastal and tourist regions of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands topping the charts for bottled water consumption, followed by the Valencian Community and Catalonia.

According to the study’s co-author, Hug March, who is also a researcher for the TURBA Lab group, part of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), and professor of the UOC’s Faculty of Economics and Business, “Our survey showed that our perception of water quality – encompassing everything from organoleptic considerations to health concerns related to water hardness – was the most influential variable in terms of prompting us to opt for bottled water or home filtration systems.”

The results of the research study, published in the journal, Water, and co-written by Xavier García and Elena Domene from the IERMB and David Sauri from the UAB, are based on phone interviews conducted with members of a total of 581 Catalan households in April 2015.

“The result we were most surprised by was the considerable amount of people that have some kind of water treatment system in their home, whether it’s an activated carbon filter jug or a more complex system, such as reverse osmosis,” highlighted March.

In fact, the study revealed that a third of the households (31.2%) surveyed possessed one of these systems, the most common being water softeners and reverse osmosis systems (both more expensive), followed by water filter jugs and bottles.