TURBA Lab inspires a story written for primary school children that has received an award in a science story competition

TURBA Lab, which is part of the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), and its researchers have inspired a group of year 5 students at the Lumen school in Terrassa to create a story about climate change and its effects. The story, which is called La Laura i en Joan lluiten contra el canvi climàtic (Laura and Joan Fight Against Climate Change), has won the Science Story competition organized by the Department of Universities and Research of the Government of Catalonia. Under the terms of the competition, participants had to get Laura and Joan, the main characters of the story, to research a topic chosen by the students.

A teacher from the school in Terrassa suggested that the children submit a story inspired by TURBA Lab. Once the winner had been announced, the Government of Catalonia asked the research group to revise the story from a scientific point of view and replace the characters' names with those of real researchers. The work, which tells a story on how urban greenery helps reduce the effects of climate change in cities, will be illustrated and published in both printed and digital formats. In addition, a scientific education activity with researchers is scheduled to be held at the school in late April.

Mar Satorras, one of the TURBA Lab researchers involved in revising the story, explained that the initiative ties in well with the group's aim to focus on "science for society and with society" and to try to ensure that the science they work on is "co-produced with other players" both in feedback sessions following results and by involving them in the entire research process. It is precisely along these lines that the group is planning to hold a workshop with TURBA researchers at the Terrassa school with the goal of bringing science to the classroom.