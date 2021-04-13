UOC to provide teachers in Europe with training to improve online teaching

E-learning has become a key teaching and learning tool in the current pandemic and ensuring its quality throughout Europe is one of the aims of a series of research projects being launched this year.

In Europe, e-learning covers a range of teaching methods that vary from country to country. The Erasmus+ Empower Competences for Online Learning in Higher Education (ECOLHE) project, in which the UOC is a participant, has been set up to examine the way in which the idea of e-learning has been put into practice in the European Higher Education Area.

“This research-action project has been set up to create conditions under which best practices can be shared across a range of aspects, including teaching digital skills in higher education, validating teaching competences and online teaching strategies,” said Montse Guitert, coordinator of the Edul@b research group and the ECOLHE project at the UOC. She is working alongside her colleagues Teresa Romeu and Marc Romero from the same research group.

With a projected duration of 36 months and a budget of over €416,000, ECOLHE is headed by Italy's Link Campus University Foundation and involves another six universities and organizations from six countries: UOC, Spain; University of Rome III, Italy; the National University of Ireland's University College, Cork; Patras University, Greece; the European Association of Erasmus Coordinators, Cyprus; and Laurea University of Applied Sciences, Finland.

Their research covers six case studies from the participating countries, apart from Cyprus. In Spain, the UOC will analyse the online education system being developed by the University and involving professionals from all its areas, including: administration, students, teachers, researchers and management, focusing specifically on the implementation, management and assessment of digital innovation in the university's educational project.

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is a leading online university, with over 25 years' experience with innovative online teaching methods. It has the eLearn Center, set up to promote innovation in e-learning. According to Carles Sigalés, UOC Vice President for Teaching and Learning, “the pandemic has confirmed that switching to online teaching is not so easy. Universities that offers online teaching have to be organized in a completely different way, as the switch from classroom to remote teaching is not automatic.”

“This experience we have will go hand-in-hand with input from policymakers responsible for education, and a report will be drafted, presenting the UOC as an example of a fully online university. It will form part of a comparative report, which will include the other cases analysed by our project partners, all of whom use face-to-face learning,” said Guitert.