Production-research grants from Institut Ramon Llull, NewArtFoundation, UOC, La Caldera and Hangar

The Institut Ramon Llull, New Art Foundation, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), La Caldera and Hangar open a call for five grants for the production-research of artistic pieces in the field of the confluence between art, science and technology.

This grant program is part of the residency program of Hac Te, the art, science and technology hub of Barcelona, with the participation of the research centers Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO), or other centers attached to the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST).

The selected projects may be presented in the framework of the Ars Electronica 2021 festival, which for the second year will be held in distributed mode with Barcelona as one of its main locations, or other related events.

This call will award a total of five grants, divided into two modalities:

Modality 1: four production-research grants with an endowment of 5600 € of production and 1400 € of fees each (gross).

1. 1 Production

1. 2 Research

1. 3 Living arts in collaboration with La Caldera

Modality 2: a production grant financed by the BEEP Collection with an endowment of 9400 € for production and 1600 € for fees (gross). The piece produced under this modality will be incorporated into the BEEP Collection.