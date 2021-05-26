Production-research grants from Institut Ramon Llull, NewArtFoundation, UOC, La Caldera and Hangar
The Institut Ramon Llull, New Art Foundation, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), La Caldera and Hangar open a call for five grants for the production-research of artistic pieces in the field of the confluence between art, science and technology.
This grant program is part of the residency program of Hac Te, the art, science and technology hub of Barcelona, with the participation of the research centers Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO), or other centers attached to the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST).
The selected projects may be presented in the framework of the Ars Electronica 2021 festival, which for the second year will be held in distributed mode with Barcelona as one of its main locations, or other related events.
This call will award a total of five grants, divided into two modalities:
Modality 1: four production-research grants with an endowment of 5600 € of production and 1400 € of fees each (gross).
1. 1 Production
1. 2 Research
1. 3 Living arts in collaboration with La Caldera
Modality 2: a production grant financed by the BEEP Collection with an endowment of 9400 € for production and 1600 € for fees (gross). The piece produced under this modality will be incorporated into the BEEP Collection.
Conditions
a. Each applicant (individual or collective) may submit only one project to this call, choosing one of the two modalities it comprises.
b. The development of the projects will have the means, advice and workspace of the Hangar Interaction Lab. The development of the projects will have, optionally, a residency process and/or advice in one of the research centers attached to the call through Hac Te.
c. Artists, researchers and developers of any age and nationality can apply for these grants.
d. The projects presented must privilege work with open source technologies and under free licenses.
e. These grants do not offer housing or mobility grants.
f. The project will be developed physically in Catalonia.
g. The Institut Ramon Llull, the New Art Foundation, the UOC, La Caldera and Hangar make these grants available to the beneficiaries:
Modality 1: Production-research grants
– Number of grants offered: 4
– Fees: 1400 € gross
– A production grant of up to 5600 € gross
– Residence-Advising at one of the research centers attached to the call for applications
– Accompaniment and mediation by UOC and Hac Te, hub of art, science and technology in Barcelona
Submodality 1.1
– Workspace in Hangar’s Interaction Lab from June to September 2021
– Technical support for the development and production of the project by Hangar from June to September 2021
Sub-modality 1.2
– Workspace in the Hangar Interaction Lab from June to December 2021
– Technical support for the development and production of the project by Hangar from June to December 2021
Sub-modality 1.3
– Workspace to be defined between La Caldera and Hangar from June to September 2021
– Technical support for the development and production of the project by La Caldera and Hangar from June to September 2021
Modality 2: Production grant financed by the BEEP Collection
– Number of grants available: 1
– Fees: 1600 € net
– A production grant of up to €9400 net
– Residence-Advising to one of the research centers attached to the call (ICFO, BSC)
– Accompaniment and mediation by UOC and Hac Te
– Workspace at the Hangar Interaction Lab from June to September 2021
– Technical support for the development and production of the project by Hangar from June to September 2021
* The piece produced under this modality will be incorporated into the BEEP Collection.
Duration
Submodality 1.1, 1.3 and Modality 2: June 11 to September 4th, 2021.
Submodality 1.2: June 11 to December 31, 2021.
Commitments of the selected project
a. To deliver a final report of the project that includes the documentation of the process and an evaluation of the grant within two months after its completion.
b. To include the logo of the Ramon Llull Institute, the New Art Foundation, the UOC, La Caldera and Hangar, Hac Te and the center where the residency was carried out in the communication of the project.
c. To make a presentation of the project at Hangar—within the framework of Paratext—and/or Hac Te.
d. To participate in a round table during the days of Ars Electronica that will be broadcast by streaming or record a video explaining the project.
Application process
The application will be made by means of a pdf file, with the required fields below, sent by email to the address Marzia[at]hangar.org with the subject “Ars Electronica 2021 Grants – Modality (1 or 2 to choose)”.
The reception of proposals opens upon publication of this call for proposals on May 18, 2021, and will close on June 9, 2021 at 23:59 (UTC + 1h).
The PDF file of the proposal should include the following fields:
a. Personal data (in case of collectives, a person responsible for the project must be chosen)
– Name and surname
– Full address
– Telephone number
– E-mail address
b. Curriculum vitae (up to 1500 characters including spaces)
c. Type of grant for which the project is being submitted
d. Description of the project, including:
– Project summary (up to 2000 characters including spaces)
– Keywords (up to 10 keywords)
– Objectives (up to 1000 characters including spaces)
– Expected results (up to 2000 characters including spaces)
– Methodology (up to 2000 characters including spaces)
– How the project will be documented (up to 2000 characters including spaces)
– Timeline and work plan
– Technical needs
– Budget for the production and exhibition of the project
e. Motivations for applying for this grant (up to 2000 characters including spaces)
* IMPORTANT:
– Applications that do not include the required information and/or exceed the extension limits will not be accepted.
– The PDF file must be no larger than 10 Mbps.
– Shortlisted applicants may be contacted by the Selection Committee for an interview.
Selection Committee
The selection committee will be formed by:
Marie-France Veyrat, Andreu Rodríguez Valveny and Vicente Matallana (New Art Foundation), Pau Alsina and Irma Vilà (UOC – ISEA Barcelona2022), Roberta Bosco (curator and critic), a member of Hangar’s program committee, Lluís Nacenta (director of Hangar), Maria Lladó and Susana Millet (Institut Ramon Llull), Cristina Riera (La Caldera), Fernando Cucchietti (BSC), a member of ICFO, Alex González (BIST), and Marisol López (ICEC).
Calendar
Deadline for submission of applications: until June 9, 2021 at 23:59 (UTC + 1h).
– Announcement of the result of the selection process: June 15, 2021.
For further information
Marzia Matarese
Marzia[at]hangar.org