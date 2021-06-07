High blood lead levels found in indigenous peoples in Peruvian Amazonia

Health problems

This study is the result of an agreement reached between the indigenous peoples' federations in the river basins affected and the Peruvian Government, aimed at addressing their concerns about the potential effects on health. “This study came about at the request of the indigenous communities, as they have been calling upon the Government to do something in this respect for decades," said the researcher.

Alterations in the nervous, haematological, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and renal systems are associated with exposure to lead in both adults and children, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

“Levels of lead like those we found in Peru have effects on health. In fact, any amount of this metal in the blood has consequences for health. The most well-known known effects are neurological and neurodevelopmental problems in children,” warned Cristina O'Callaghan-Gordo.

The study received funds from the National Institute of Health of Peru and count with the collaboration of the indigenous federations FEDIQUEP, ACODECOSPAT, FECONACOR and OPIKAFPE, which are part of the Amazonian Indigenous Peoples United in Defence of their Territories (PUINAMUDT). The research has also been carried out in collaboration with Centro de Políticas Públicas y Derechos Humanos in Peru, the University of Cambridge, Universitat Central de Catalunya–Universitat de Vic, Institut de Ciència i Tecnologia Ambientals from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and the e-Tech International from the USA.

This research contributes to achieving sustainable development goal (SDG) number 3, "To ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages".

Reference article:

Cristina O’Callaghan-Gordo, Jaime Rosales, Pilar Lizárraga, Frederica Barclay, Tami Okamoto, Diana M. Papoulias, Ana Espinosa, Martí Orta-Martinez, Manolis Kogevinas, John Astete, “Blood lead levels in indigenous peoples living close to oil extraction areas in the Peruvian Amazon” (2021) Environmental Research, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2021.106639

