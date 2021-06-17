Five grant-winning projects on art, science and technology to be showcased at Ars Electronica Garden Barcelona

Estampa, with Cambres fosques de la ideologia; Andy Gracie, with EoE Triptych #1; Óscar Martín, with MMM [meta music machines]; Esther Rodríguez-Barbero, with ¿Sueñan los cuerpos con órganos electromagnéticos?, and Anaisa Franco, with Neuroconnection, are the five projects to win grants for production and research of works of art in the field of the confluence of art, science and technology. Provided by the Institut Ramon Llull, the New Art Foundation, the UOC, La Caldera and Hangar, the centre for visual art research, they form part of the residency programme of Hac Te, Barcelona's art, science and technology hub, with the participation of research centres Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO) and other member centres of the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST). In addition to being awarded the grants, the selected projects may be submitted to the Ars Electronica 2021 festival, which, for the second year, features Barcelona as one of its leading venues.

The selected projects will explore different forms of artistic research. Some will be exhibited as completed productions, whilst others will take shape as ongoing research processes. The Ars Electronica Festival, the world's leading event dedicated to the intersections between art, technology and society, will be the ideal showcase for presenting them.

The projects selected in Modality 1, with an endowment of €5,600 for production costs and €1,400 for fees, each, are:

- Estampa, with the project Cambres fosques de la ideologia, an investigation into the technological mediations that operate behind images, using different audiovisual formats to create a dialogue between the camera obscura and the operative images of artificial intelligence (AI).

- Andy Gracie, with the project EoE Triptych #1, in which he develops cultural and scientific narratives around the end of the Universe in three different stages (the ends of the Solar System, of the Galaxy and of the Universe) in a triptych format, which has been repeatedly used in the history of art to frame narratives around the fate of humanity and its possible redemption.

- Óscar Martín, with the project MMM [meta music machines], a work of sound and sculptural research that, among other things, tries to develop and build a non-human sound composer, a machine/sculpture that is inspired by, feeds and “learns” from the music created for centuries by human culture.

- Esther Rodríguez-Barbero, with the project ¿Sueñan los cuerpos con órganos electromagnéticos?, uses performing arts to look at the relationship between the body and implanted biomedical electronic devices and its implications with regard to perception, self-perception, spatial movement, the construction of spaces and narratives capable of embracing these realities.

And, in Modality 2, financed by the BEEP Collection with endowments of €9,400 for production costs and €1,600 for fees, the funded project is:

- Anaisa Franco, with Neuroconnection, an interactive installation that connects thoughts within a parametric light sculpture that allows people to play with and control light-sensitive reactions using their own thoughts.

The projects were selected by a committee comprising Maria Lladó and Susana Millet (Institut Ramon Llull), Marisol López (director of the Digital Area of ICEC), Marie-France Veyrat, Andreu Rodríguez Valveny and Vicente Matallana (NewArtFoundation), Pau Alsina and Irma Vilà (UOC – ISEA Barcelona), Cristina Riera (La Caldera), Roberta Bosco (independent curator and critic), Alex González (BIST), Lydia Sanmartí and Silvia Tognetti (ICFO), Fernando Cucchietti (BSC), Lluís Nacenta and Miguel Ángel de Heras (Hangar), the latter as technical advisor with voice but no vote. A total of 71 applications were received.