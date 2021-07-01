RLAB-UOC: a remote laboratory for performing experiments with real electronic and communications equipment

A patented technology

The development of this remote laboratory has been accompanied by a patent to protect a technology for carrying out a type of experiment primarily related to the design and assembly of analogue electronics circuits in a fully online environment. "Its main characteristics are that it enables elements with two and three poles (resistors, capacitors, coils, transistors, etc.) to be connected automatically and remotely, which gives students the flexibility to perform the assemblies they want virtually. The invention also allows the possible experiments to be scaled, so that the system can be expanded," said the researcher.

The types of experiments that have been performed have evolved over time and they have been changed, updated or created to meet the students' academic needs. "The aim is to be able to offer the most advanced qualifications with experimental needs, taking into account the completely remote nature of our studies," pointed out the researcher.

Home laboratories

The UOC also offers other alternatives in order to address this need to carry out practical experiments: virtual simulations and home labs. "When physical access to the devices is required, the student is sent equipment like Lab@Home. This is another UOC invention, in which the student can manipulate electronic devices and components in situ, and it has also been highly rated by students, as we showed in another recent article," concluded Carlos Monzo.

This research by the UOC promotes Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 (Quality Education).

