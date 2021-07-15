Digital assistants created for e-commerce which adapt themselves to each shop's needs

Bots created with open-source software

The Xatkit team works with open-source software, making it easy for clients to set up the digital assistants. Its platform is committed to integrating state-of-the-art technology in processing and understanding natural language to optimize the quality of the conversations. In addition to understanding what the client says, Xatkit summarizes and automatically translates texts, and also analyses the feelings of the buyers. "The bot can figure out whether the client is annoyed and adapt its answer to the situation", explained Jordi Cabot.

From research to entrepreneurship

The initiative of the UOC researchers to develop conversation bots began as a research project but, unlike other research, "we thought that, in view of the subject and the innovation behind it, it could help many organizations and have a bigger social impact", indicated Cabot. Thus, the creation of this new spin-off from the UOC's research activity allows the research group's technological expertise on digital assistants to reach the market. "Xatkit takes advantage of the state-of-the-art technology that we generate in the research to develop more innovative solutions and the research team learns from the application of the technology in real cases, thanks to the creation of the company", said the researcher.

"We recommend combining the role of researcher with that of entrepreneur, because this improves the quality and impact of the research", according to Cabot and other researchers in an article published for the 8th International Virtual Workshop on Software Engineering Research and Industrial Practice. Faced with the lack of more investment by industry in R&I, the experts said that as researchers they can "become the partners that companies need, and thus moreover bring the ideas of the research to the market".

The researchers are committed to promoting open resources, strengthening the triangle of collaboration between research, SMEs – as technology suppliers – and end clients – which could be big corporations –, or as a fruitful relationship which provides real cases of technological development. "If as researchers we don't find the appropriate SME to collaborate with our research, we create it, like we did with Xatkit", they concluded.

Jordi Cabot presents Xatkit at Spin UOC 2021, the UOC's entrepreneurship conference

Spin-offs from UOC research activity

At present the UOC has four spin-offs. Before Xatkit, it created Immersium Studio, specialized in the development of immersive technology (virtual, augmented and mixed reality); Care Respite, with the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, specialized in dependent people monitoring technology for carers; and Open Evidence, an international quantitative consultancy that promotes operating strategies and models for decision-making processes through data-based computational intelligence.

The Xatkit project won the jury award at Spin UOC 2021, the UOC's annual entrepreneurship, innovation and knowledge transfer programme, promoted by the Hubbik platform.

The Xatkit project (Massive Generation of chatbots on-demand, ref. 2019 INNOV 00001) is supported by the Department for Universities and Research in the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Business and Knowledge and receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Xatkit supports sustainable development goal (SDG) 9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

Related articles

Ed-Douibi, H., Izquierdo, J.L., Daniel, G., & Cabot, J. (2021). A Model-based Chatbot Generation Approach to Converse with Open Data Sources. ICWE. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-030-74296-6_33

Cabot, Jordi & Bruneliere, Hugo & Daniel, Gwendal & Gómez, Abel. (2021). All Researchers Should Become Entrepreneurs. 8th International Virtual Workshop on Software Engineering Research and Industrial Practice. DOI: 10.1109/SER-IP52554.2021.00019.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health. Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).