UOC business students highly rate their innovation skills

Innovation is a highly sought-after skill, both in society and business. A new UOC study published in international open access journal Sustainability surveyed a group of students on the UOC Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management to find out how they perceive their own innovation competences. The results show that most students on the programme feel well prepared, having gained the right knowledge in this area.

To gather data, the researchers administered an online survey to 360 students, all of whom had written up a business plan as part of their bachelor's degree final project. Students given a self-assessment questionnaire on their competencies rated all their innovation competencies highly, particularly perseverance, change management, problem-solving and initiative.

The women perceived their competencies to be greater across almost all categories, particularly interpersonal and networking skills. "Women stand out in the interpersonal and networking competencies, such as leadership and teamwork," said Enric Serradell López, associate dean in the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business, "but, in general, their perception is high across all the innovation categories, including in the individual dimension".

The study divided innovation competencies into three areas: individual, which include personal skills such as creativity, idea generation and risk-taking; interpersonal, which include communication, teamwork and leadership; and networking, which include the ability to create and maintain work relationships, multidisciplinary cooperation and interacting in international settings.

The results confirm the findings of previous studies that found gender differences in innovation in higher education. In those studies, women also stood out in problem solving, decision-making, creativity, networking and communication skills. Nevertheless, as in the UOC study, they were more risk averse than their male colleagues.