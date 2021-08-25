Whoduniter: job training with time travel and role play

Game-enhanced skills development

Mas said: "All companies need to train their employees in these social skills, so we offer online training that allows staff to develop them while having a lot of fun." For example, the focus of a game may be for the players to develop their leadership skills. This may be achieved by sending them back to the Wild West to investigate the death of the richest man in town, to discuss the acquisition of land to build a railway or to uncover the whereabouts of a silver mine.

These plots are typical of western films and in this case they "help develop the skills necessary to be a good leader," said Mas. Accordingly, if one of the players has to sell some land on which a railway line is to be built, they will have to use their powers of persuasion, self-assurance and strategic thinking. The participants play a fictitious role in a given time period: "The time travel in our games is highly effective, especially because it forces people out of their comfort zone to find creative solutions to the problems we place in front of them."

The activities bring together people of different ages, interests and levels of self-confidence. So far more than 200 people have taken part, with ages ranging from 18 to 67 years old. The project was created two years ago in Potsdam, Germany, as an activity to encourage socialization between outsiders and locals. A proposal to create an original team-building exercise in Barcelona led Mas to merge these two ideas and ultimately offer the games online, adapting them to the digital world.

She said: "We found that with virtual games we could not only reduce costs, but we could also reach companies whose teams are distributed all over the world." The activity, which takes two and a half hours to complete, is carried out on Zoom or Microsoft Teams, because they are the platforms most used by customers and have rooms where the participants can talk in small groups.

Whoduniter currently offers nine games with different subjects and time periods in German, English, Catalan and Spanish. In addition to Helena Mas, the company also includes Xavier Agudo, a specialist in immersive content for various digital media, and Hilmar Poganatz, a journalist, team trainer and role play designer.