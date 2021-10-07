Adolescents from less well-off families are more likely to skip breakfast

Recommendations tailored to socio-economic circumstances and gender

The authors argue that to prevent such inequalities and encourage healthy eating among these age groups, public policies must be tailored to the socio-economic circumstances of each family and take the gender perspective into account.

The general recommendation in all cases is to avoid processed and ultra-processed foods for breakfast, choosing instead fresh foods based on the Mediterranean diet, such as fruit, nuts, unrefined cereals and fermented milk products.

"A wide range of strategies are necessary to encourage adolescents to eat healthy breakfasts. These may include community policies and nutritional education measures aimed at schoolchildren and families. But they must also be treated as just one of the factors for a healthy lifestyle, including a decent diet, sufficient physical exercise and enough sleep, in addition to being sustainable in the long term", explained Laura Esquius de la Zarza.

The correlation between economic and social factors and eating breakfast must be tackled in order to ensure that, irrespective of gender or background, all adolescents benefit from specific measures to encourage healthy living and to prevent nutritional and health gaps from widening. "This calls for a global approach, but at the individual family level we need to make sure healthy food is available, and also that parents set a good example in their own eating habits", said Marina Bosque Prous.

At school, building nutritional education into the curriculum, while providing students with knowledge, skills and good attitudes, leads to the acquisition of healthy eating habits and greater awareness of the importance of eating a healthy breakfast. "Providing advice on how to plan and prepare breakfast when time is short, or rethinking timetables and reviewing the food provided at schools are other clear strategies to encourage healthy eating environments at all stages of life, especially in adolescence" said the authors.

This research study supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 5 (Gender Equality) and 10 (Reducing Inequality).

ESQUIUS, L., AGUILAR-MARTÍNEZ, A., BOSQUE-PROUS, M., GONZÁLEZ-CASALS, H., BACH-FAIG, A., COLILLAS-MALET, E., SALVADOR, G., ESPELT, A. Social Inequalities in Breakfast Consumption among Adolescents in Spain: The DESKcohort Project. In: Nutrients [online]. 2021, Vol. 13, no. 8, page 2,500. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13082500

