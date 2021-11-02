The future of digital

Before her current roles as chair of the Italian National Innovation Fund and advisor to the New European Bauhaus, Bria was Barcelona's Chief Digital Technology and Innovation Officer from 2016 to 2019. She mentioned two successful projects from that time, projects that are now providing models for data sovereignty in the European context.

One was the Decidim Barcelona participative platform, conceptualized by the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3). Developed locally, this tool has now become a leading example of how to use data for purposes that benefit society, improving cities and making them greener, fighting climate change, and moving towards sustainable mobility, affordable housing and better democracies. The other was the Decode platform, which helps individuals control their personal data, with options to keep it private or share it for publicly beneficial uses.

Bria concluded her presentation by highlighting Europe's opportunity to plot a path based on "big democracy", with neither big tech nor big state having full control over our data. Europe "can show how this European digital humanism, with a unique European touch to innovation can work", she said; "We do need a new social contract. […] In this context, digital sovereignty means that as a society we should be able to set the direction of technological progress and put technology and data at the service of people, society and the ecological transition," and making this a reality requires a political programme and a wide range of alliances.

The UOC, learning and transforming

The venue chosen for the inaugural lecture was the Can Jaumandreu auditorium at the 22@ campus, where the UOC is now concentrating all of its research and teaching activities, thus enhancing interdisciplinarity, creativity, connectivity and dissemination. The UOC president, Josep A. Planell, used his speech to call attention to the role the University can and must play in the current context of digital transformation, reiterating that the UOC "brings high quality higher education within reach, adapting it to the needs of individual students and providing lifelong learning opportunities; we are bringing to life the European motto of: 'leaving no one and no place behind'."

The President of the FUOC Board of Trustees also made a speech, in which he cited a famous line from Jules Verne, "mobilis in mobili – moving in a moving thing, or in terms of the UOC, learning and transforming." He eulogized the versatility of the research into interactions between digital technologies and human activity, the institution's adaptability in the face of major challenges, the ambitiousness of initiatives such as the Hac Te Barcelona Art, Science and Technology Hub, and the quality that sees nine out of every ten UOC graduates being in highly qualified jobs.

The final speech was given by the Minister for Research and Universities, Gemma Geis, who talked about the importance of the Government of Catalonia having reinstated this ministry. "But more than the office", she said, the emphasis must be on "our duty as a country to put knowledge and learning at the centre of our policies for economic and social recovery." To make this a reality she promised increased funding for research, an area she described as fundamental to societies' progress and development.

The ceremony was also used to present a video report of the academic year 2020/2021, covering highlights from the past year. These included the celebrations of the UOC's 25th anniversary, contributions to the digital transformation of education, and efforts invested in promoting R&I.