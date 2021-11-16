The boom in Eastern culture

We have witnessed an explosion in Eastern practices in the Western world in recent years: yoga, meditation, mindfulness... Likewise, some philosophical doctrines such as Buddhism are gaining an increasing number of followers in our society. Despite this growth, most currents of Eastern philosophy are practically ignored by the West, and not studied at centres of learning.

Garcés believes there should be more dialogue between the two cultures, and that they should both be considered at the same level: "We have a colonial outlook that converts 'the other' into an object of study, or even fascination, rather than an interlocutor on an equal footing. This colonial structure of the global world has enabled non-Western countries and cultures to become very familiar with us and our languages, while we are much less conversant with them and theirs. This means that the people really living in a plural world today are not Westerners, while we remain stuck in our own little province of thought."

To mark World Philosophy Day, the philosopher and writer, who is the director of the UOC's University Master's Degree in Philosophy for Contemporary Challenges, reflected on the role of the discipline in our society: "Philosophy forms part of each society's way of life. The question is: to what extent are the philosophical debates of our times also social debates?" She said that "our main problems today (identities, the limits of sustainability, the crisis of democracy and humanity's relationship with other species) are all deeply philosophical and, at the same time, urgent."