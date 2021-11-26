Learning from mistakes



One of the pluses of the Immersion Studio project is that, unlike other VR companies, it uses 360 degree video rather than making it look like a video game. This makes the experience really realistic, with an "extremely strong teaching impact". Villarejo noted that this training method allows learners to retain up to four times more content than any traditional format, and he highlighted the value of the active learning aspect of the project, i.e. that the user is not a passive spectator. "You can make mistakes, and learn from them. After this experience, you feel more confident when faced with the same situation in real life. You have the feeling you have already been there and it will come back to you more easily," he said.

The Immersium Studio VR experience for healthcare professionals is available in the 23 official languages of the EU. Users can access the programme from their own homes using a mobile app and inexpensive cardboard goggles. The European Commission is currently in talks with the World Health Organization to extend this experience beyond Europe.

About Immersium Studio



This latest award is not Immersium Studio's first; in 2019, it won an Immersive Learning Research Network (iLRN) award for the best extended reality app.

This spin-off receives funding from Invergy, a UOC company, to invest in projects from the educational and ICT sector linked to its ecosystem and spheres of knowledge. It is also supported by the UOC –through the entrepreneurship platform Hubbik– and has been funded by ENISA, a public company attached to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, devoted to funding viable and innovative business projects of SMEs through loans.

This project promotes Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being and 4, Quality Education.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearn Center (eLC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.