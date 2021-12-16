When a student obtains a university qualification, they are deemed to have acquired with a set of skills, abilities and knowledge learned throughout the courses and years. But what exactly do they know? What competencies lie behind that qualification? To what degree have they acquired them? The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is taking a leap forward in competency-based assessment by launching GRAF, a system that shows students' progress graphically.

This is an innovative project that the UOC started to implement in 2018 with different pilot stages. So far, GRAF has been rolled out in five programmes (three master's degrees, one postgraduate programme and one specialization programme) with a total of 59 courses, 140 members of faculty and 625 students.

"There is a qualitative gap in the final result of the assessment that no one has ever addressed before, which is related to the need to connect more clearly with the employment market," explained Sílvia Sivera, director of the eLearn Center (eLC), the UOC's centre for educational innovation and where the system was developed. "GRAF represents a new competency assessment experience at the UOC, allowing us to add value and take a step beyond the usual assessment methods. It has been a cross-disciplinary and interdisciplinary pedagogical engineering challenge," she said. The development of GRAF involved a team of 24 people, including staff from the eLC and the UOC's Academic Services, and directors and support staff from the participating programmes.

The system assesses students' progress with their learning and progress with the competencies, and provides them with their own competency graph report. The results are presented graphically for easy inclusion on students' CVs as evidence of the skills acquired during their studies. The teaching staff, for their part, are equipped with a rigorous tool that allows them to assess this progress.

The project is based on the premise that assessing competencies goes beyond marking activities and that there is a need to further develop the results of students' activities beyond the mark usually awarded (A, B, C+, C-, D). This means that students' acquisition of learning must be assessed and they need to be guided in the progressive development of their competencies.

"Thus, the UOC's model is based on a continuous assessment process that lets us monitor students' progress in acquiring the competencies. The activities they carry out let them demonstrate their ability to use knowledge (understood as the combination of information, comprehension, skills, values and attitudes in specific contexts) and their ability to respond to specific demands. These abilities are vital when it comes to boosting their employability," said Carles Sigalés, UOC Vice President for Teaching and Learning.