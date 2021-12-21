Two out of every five women in Catalonia between the ages of 16 and 29 (39.4%) have been the victims of gender-based violence in the space of a year. This is 21.8 percentage points higher than the figure for all women, which is 17.6%. In other words, young women are the main victims of violence. The data are taken from a survey on gender-based violence in Catalonia, and this is the first time that this issue has been studied with a focus on young people. Researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have been involved in the analysis as part of the study on gender-based violence in young people in Catalonia, organized by the Youth Observatory of Catalonia.

"Age is always a risk factor, but we weren't expecting such a significant difference," admitted Claudia Malpica, a researcher at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and co-author of the report together with Natalia Garrido, a doctoral student at the UOC with the Gender and ICT (GenTIC) research group, and Maria Rodó, a researcher at the University of Barcelona.

Historically, and in spite of the media impact and social rejection sparked when women are raped, young people as a group have been ignored in studies on gender-based violence, both because of the "adult-centred" focus of such studies and because of the male-centred approach of studies about young people.