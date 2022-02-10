The faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has announced the international Equit@T video awards in the field of gender and technology. The award, which has four categories, is aimed at school pupils and adults, and it seeks to encourage women to study STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). The award is funded by the Catalan Foundation for Research and Innovation (FCRI), through its call for grants to encourage science in Catalonia, and it is linked to the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which is celebrated on 11 February each year.

Entries must consist of videos lasting between thirty seconds and two minutes. There is one category for secondary school students (divided into three sub-categories) and another for adults. Entries can be in Catalan, Spanish, Basque or Galician, with the exception of one of the secondary school student sub-categories which is exclusively for entries in Catalan.

In the first sub-category, secondary school students can submit a video to be shared on social media, for example on TikTok or Instagram. In the second sub-category, female secondary school students can submit a science communication video; it should last no longer than two minutes, be suitable for sharing on social media, and explain a scientific/technical concept. In the third sub-category, sponsored jointly by the Catalan Foundation for Research and Innovation, female secondary school students can submit a Catalan language science communication video.

The competition will open on 28 April, International Girls in ICT Day. The closing date for entries is 15 November 2022. Each winning video will be awarded 1,000 euros.

Daniel Riera, Director of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and researcher with the Internet Computing & Systems Optimization (ICSO) group –at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3)–, emphasised the need for this type of initiative, because "scientific studies show that during adolescence, the interest girls have shown in science and technical studies disappears". He pointed out that "many reasons for this have been identified". These include "the lack of role models, negative comments by those around them and the greater demands girls make of themselves, which lead them to believe that they are worse at science, when they are really better," he added.

This is why, he said, "there comes a point when girls' interest in STEM careers falls away". "A lot of work is being done to address all these issues", he added, stressing that the Equit@T Award "is aimed at getting children and young people to think about this issue, and making them understand that they have the freedom and skills to study whatever they like. We also want to create a channel that allows young people who are at the point of deciding their careers to talk to children and explain the issues to them at first hand".