Metadata to guide teaching

DIANA analyses the metadata in the messages exchanged by students in the virtual classroom. In total, it calculates about 30 metrics. "Some of them are very clear, such as the average number of words students send in their messages, or the number of messages and replies that are posted. But others are more complex, such as the comparison of the words used in the communication by means of a small thesaurus defined by the teacher, which serves to find out if the conversation is focused on the activity's topics or if, on the contrary, it has lost focus," Cerro explained.

The application provides two types of information. The first concerns each student individually and includes aspects such as how their participation is spread out over time to detect whether, for instance, the student is very engaged at the beginning and then disengages, or vice versa. The second type of information concerns the group as a whole; the DIANA interface shows how students organize themselves, using metrics such as the number of messages sent per week, the most used time slot, the conversation's word cloud or even the degree to which the discourse matches the semantic field defined by the teacher through certain keywords.

The tool also allows for a series of alerts to be set to warn the teacher whenever the conversation becomes too dispersed or if a student is inactive for too long. This is all done with a clear aim in mind: to improve academic performance and to demonstrate the effectiveness of learning analytics, a discipline that has at times been questioned by some, who express concerns about the role of the teacher being reduced to simple data collector.

This interdisciplinary research covering pedagogy and technology shows quite the opposite. It has been proven that learning analytics facilitate the monitoring and assessment work for teachers. And this can be seen in Cerro's own experience teaching classes: "When a teacher has a large number of students and the learning process involves students working together online, it can be difficult to assess each student individually."